Nippon Steel is now willing to pay $11 billion more for US Steel

Nippon Steel has offered to nearly quadruple its additional investment into US Steel to try to win over the US government in protracted deal talks, according to people familiar with the matter.

Japanese executives, who have been shuttling between Tokyo, New York, Pittsburgh, and Washington, DC for the last few weeks, pitched increasing a $2.7 billion investment to roughly $11 billion, through 2028. An additional $3 billion could also be allocated beyond 2028.

The fresh offer, earlier reported by trade publication CTFN and Reuters, reflects months of engagement between the company and Trump administration officials, including Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Treasury Department staffers, and White House officials, people familiar with the matter said.

AD

Semafor has previously reported that Nippon was already offering to increase its additional investment, to as much as $7 billion. The enlarged number includes a roughly $1 billion commitment to a new, “greenfield” facility — a fresh steel mill at a time when companies around the world are closing them down — and the protection or creation of tens of thousands of jobs. Nippon hasn’t committed to where that facility would be located, although presumably it would be near to US Steel’s facilities, which are spread across Pennsylvania, Indiana, Michigan and Ohio.

A national security review by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States expires on Tuesday.