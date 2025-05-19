Microsoft helped kick off the AI boom. It needs humans more than ever, its CEO says

The need for more well-rounded employees isn’t just a result of automated software generation. The nature of Microsoft’s next chapter and its broad ambitions to be the foundation for a new era of computing will require more than just code. Enabling autonomous AI “agents” that supercharge human productivity requires the construction of a new system of online interaction that is more complex than the early internet protocols we still use today, but with equally important, long-term implications.

AD

For Nadella, this moment has been an exercise in patience. His first memo as CEO of Microsoft just over a decade ago was about this very moment, which he called “ambient intelligence.” The concept was that the clicking and typing and scrolling that defines technology would eventually give way to computers that operate in the background and carry out mundane tasks automatically. But the technology wasn’t there yet, so Nadella yielded to pragmatism. “Then I said, ah, this is just too crazy and esoteric. Let’s make it simple, and we’ll call it mobile first,” he said.

Despite having his head way into the future, Nadella steered Microsoft to one of the most profitable journeys in business history as it rose in value from $300 billion to $3.4 trillion today, making it the most valuable company in the world.

But roughly five years ago, he gave Scott the green light to build one of the world’s largest supercomputers to train what would eventually become ChatGPT. The move was in service of his plan from day one. “This is the next phase of it. We can lean into it, where computing is everywhere and nowhere, so to speak,” Nadella said.

AD

That phase also means a shift in identity for Microsoft. Today, the first thing every application does when it opens is display the name of the brand of the company that made it. Hardware devices display corporate logos. All of that conveys some kind of meaning to customers. “Microsoft products have this sense of, ″⁣When I use a Microsoft product, I feel good about myself;‘” Nadella says.

But in a world with ambient intelligence, or agentic AI, Microsoft’s goal is to fade into the background while simultaneously becoming a bigger and bigger part of its customers’ lives. It’s a bold idea, but one that requires a kind of humility.

“My way of recruiting anyone who’s coming to Microsoft is saying, ’hey, look, if you want to be cool, go join somebody else. If you want to make others cool, join Microsoft,” Nadella says.

Navigating that shift would simplify the world for Microsoft’s customers, but in some ways make the company’s job much more complex and open-ended.

And it’s a puzzle that requires the input of humans, more than just clean lines of code.

Scott, though, believes being uncool does not mean being uninteresting. And in the AI era, engineers will be defined by their breadth of curiosity and creativity. And to date, that is not the archetypal Silicon Valley coder.

“You can quote me on this: Some of the conversations I have with my people right now are just so goddamn boring,” he said.

And that is the message, in a nutshell, that Scott was planning to convey at Build this week. For some reason, software developers are not taking full advantage of the AI capabilities that exist today — something he calls “capability overhang.”

“There’s going to be a little bit of me pushing on folks at large, the same way that I do on our engineers inside of Microsoft, which is: you should just let your imaginations run wild,” he says.