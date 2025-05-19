House Republicans’ proposed tax on remittances spooks financial sector

Financial institutions are looking to stir up resistance to a Republican proposal to tax cash that migrants send to family members in their home countries ahead of a House vote expected this week.

The provision’s inclusion in the GOP’s massive tax and spending bill caught many in the sector off-guard. Text of the bill released last week would require banks, credit unions and other companies that process so-called remittances to collect information on the sender that confirms they are a US citizen or US national so they can receive a tax credit for 5% of their transaction.

Vice President JD Vance sponsored similar legislation as a senator, and Trump signaled in a Truth Social post last month that he sought to “shut down” the payments altogether. But “this came totally out of nowhere,” said one cryptocurrency executive, who was granted anonymity to discuss the legislation candidly.

Now, “everyone’s just trying to figure it the f*ck out,” a lobbyist said.

House Financial Services Chair French Hill, R-Ark., has directed Republicans on his committee to onpass concerns to House Ways and Means Chair Jason Smith, R-Mo., whose tax-writing panel drafted the language, four people familiar with the talks told Semafor Monday. Smith’s office declined to comment.

Lobbyists argue the proposal would be incredibly complicated for financial institutions to stand up. They also say that it could spur more customers to use cryptocurrency — plus set a dangerous precedent when it comes to government collection of customer data.

“This is the government surveillance they all say leads them to oppose a Central Bank Digital Currency,” a second lobbyist said. Many conservatives have resisted a CBDC because they say it would enable the party in power to track Americans’ purchases.

