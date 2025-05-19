China warns US chip curbs could derail trade talks

Chinese officials warned Monday that Washington’s recent move to tighten export controls on advanced Huawei chips could undermine US trade talks with Beijing.

The US Commerce Department said last week that firms anywhere using the Chinese AI chips could face criminal investigations — Beijing said the measure threatened global semiconductor supply chains.

The shifting geography of chip manufacturing is likely to be a focus for tech executives gathered in Taipei for Computex, Asia’s biggest tech event.

Washington’s targeting of Huawei could offer Taiwan more opportunities to strike deals with American chipmakers, an analyst told Bloomberg: At the conference Monday, Nvidia announced plans to build an AI supercomputer on the island and deepen its partnerships with Taiwan-based chip firms Foxconn and TSMC.





