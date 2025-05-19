Biden diagnosed with ‘aggressive’ prostate cancer

Former US President Joe Biden has an “aggressive” form of prostate cancer which has spread to his bones.

He reported urinary symptoms and was diagnosed Friday, his office said, adding that the cancer is expected to be responsive to treatment. Rivals and colleagues wished him well.

The Washington Post noted that “there is no suggestion of any connection” between the diagnosis and the issues that torpedoed his reelection bid.

However, the news comes at a difficult time: Original Sin, a book on apparent efforts to conceal his health decline, publishes tomorrow, and audio was recently released from a 2023 interview with a special prosecutor revealing his “fragile voice and… difficulty providing dates and details,” said The New York Times.