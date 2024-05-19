Semafor Signals
Iran’s president is missing following helicopter incident, state media reports
A helicopter reportedly carrying Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian suffered a “hard landing” while traveling through Iran’s East Azerbaijan province near the border with Azerbaijan, Iran’s interior minister said Sunday.
“From the beginning of this incident being reported regarding the President’s helicopter, Red Crescent Relief Forces and auxiliary military and law enforcement forces have started a widespread effort to find this helicopter,” reported Tasnim news agency, a news wire associated with Iran’s Revolutionary Guard. The agency added that some of the president’s “companions” were able to communicate with authorities, raising the hope of survivors.
The immediate condition of the people on board is unknown, as is the circumstances surrounding the accident. State media released video footage of search and rescue teams scrambling to the helicopter’s believed location, but thick fog has complicated the search and rescue effort.
“The region is a bit (rugged) and it’s difficult to make contact. We are waiting for rescue teams to reach the landing site and give us more information,” said interior minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli.
Several other people were also reportedly on board the helicopter, including an imam and the governor of East Azerbaijan province, according to state media.
Some political hardliners have asked the country to pray for the president, the Associated Press reported.
The Iranian government canceled a planned cabinet meeting and instead held an emergency meeting with the country’s crisis management committee, state media reported.
Raisi’s death could give Israel an advantage in the Middle East
Israeli authorities don’t seem concerned about a potential new Iranian president having a “strategic impact” on the region’s security dynamic, former IDF intelligence chief Maj. Gen. Tamir Hayman told the Jerusalem Post. That’s because the Iranian president is “an administrative political position,” Hayman said; Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has the most authority over Iran’s political and security goals, according to the BBC. It could even rebalance the region in Israel’s favor, some argued. “If Raisi is indeed dead, this is going to be the biggest victory for Israel in the domain of psychological warfare,” wrote Faran Jeffery, deputy director of the Islamic Theology of Counter Terrorism, a UK-based security think tank.
Iran’s air force faces scrutiny
Questions about the missing helicopter swirled on social media following the incident. Much of Iran’s air force hardware was procured before the 1979 Islamic Revolution, and international sanctions make getting spare parts difficult, Al Jazeera reported. “That’s why such accidents are quite frequent in Iran,” wrote reporter Resul Serdar. But while outdated, Iran’s air force could still strike a significant blow if it were drawn into a war, according to Shephard Media, a defense analytics site. Iranian air force pilots are far better trained than their counterparts in neighboring countries, and the country’s other military branches are set up to coordinate and support an air offensive, Shephard reported.
Disillusioned Iranians could face another election
If Raisi were to die, then Vice President Mohammad Mokhber would take his place, until a presidential election could take place within 50 days, according to IranWire. But parliamentary elections earlier this month showcased “a clear indication of growing disillusionment” with the political system, according to Qantana, Deutsche Welle’s Islamic affairs news outlet. With few moderate candidates able to participate, voter turnout was historically low: The government official estimates that fewer than 40% of Iranians voted, while some speculated turnout was far lower still.