Iran’s president is missing following helicopter incident, state media reports

A helicopter reportedly carrying Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian suffered a “hard landing” while traveling through Iran’s East Azerbaijan province near the border with Azerbaijan, Iran’s interior minister said Sunday.

“From the beginning of this incident being reported regarding the President’s helicopter, Red Crescent Relief Forces and auxiliary military and law enforcement forces have started a widespread effort to find this helicopter,” reported Tasnim news agency, a news wire associated with Iran’s Revolutionary Guard. The agency added that some of the president’s “companions” were able to communicate with authorities, raising the hope of survivors.

The immediate condition of the people on board is unknown, as is the circumstances surrounding the accident. State media released video footage of search and rescue teams scrambling to the helicopter’s believed location, but thick fog has complicated the search and rescue effort.

“The region is a bit (rugged) and it’s difficult to make contact. We are waiting for rescue teams to reach the landing site and give us more information,” said interior minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli.

Several other people were also reportedly on board the helicopter, including an imam and the governor of East Azerbaijan province, according to state media.

Some political hardliners have asked the country to pray for the president, the Associated Press reported.

The Iranian government canceled a planned cabinet meeting and instead held an emergency meeting with the country’s crisis management committee, state media reported.