UK PM hopeful calls for country to rejoin EU

A leading candidate to be Britain’s next prime minister called for the country to rejoin the EU.

Wes Streeting, who resigned as health secretary last week to challenge Keir Starmer after disastrous election results this month, said Brexit had been a “catastrophic mistake.”

The UK is facing systemic challenges; inflation and taxes are high and growth is low. The public is angry: Protests roiled the capital at the weekend.

“Britain used to be the international gold standard of good governance: now it risks being the laughing stock,” a leading historian warned. But the country is not ungovernable, the Financial Times’ chief UK political commentator wrote: Instead, it is simply very badly governed, and in need of clear leadership.