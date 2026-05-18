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Trump threatens Iran, undermining fragile ceasefire

May 18, 2026, 6:15am EDT
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A billboard in Tehran depicting the Strait of Hormuz.

US President Donald Trump issued fresh threats toward Iran, undermining the fragile ceasefire with Tehran.

Separately, a drone strike caused a fire near a UAE nuclear facility, while Saudi Arabia reported intercepting drones apparently entering its airspace from Iraq, perhaps launched by Iranian proxies. The war is also stifling Qatar’s previously buoyant, LNG-export-driven economy.

The Strait of Hormuz remains largely closed, cutting off 20% of the world’s oil exports, though some countries have negotiated for vessels to traverse the waterway. Iran holds a “vulture’s advantage,” a foreign policy analyst wrote in The Atlantic: It is content to suffer, betting that it can withstand the pain longer than its neighbors.

Tom Chivers
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