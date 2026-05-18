Trump suspends planned Iran strikes

US President Donald Trump said Monday he is suspending planned strikes on Iran at the behest of Middle East allies who cited ongoing “serious negotiations” for a deal.

Oil prices dropped, capping a day of wild swings: Prices dipped earlier after reports that Washington had offered to temporarily lift sanctions on Iranian oil, then ticked back up after a US denial.

The administration did, however, issue a 30-day extension of a sanctions waiver on Russian oil already at sea, reflecting the pressure on Trump to contain rising fuel costs amid a global supply crunch. While a handful of non-Iranian tankers have managed to exit the Strait of Hormuz, Tehran announced a new body that would control the critical waterway.