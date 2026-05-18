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Trump suspends planned Iran strikes

May 18, 2026, 6:43pm EDT
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US President Donald Trump
Evan Vucci/Reuters

US President Donald Trump said Monday he is suspending planned strikes on Iran at the behest of Middle East allies who cited ongoing “serious negotiations” for a deal.

Oil prices dropped, capping a day of wild swings: Prices dipped earlier after reports that Washington had offered to temporarily lift sanctions on Iranian oil, then ticked back up after a US denial.

The administration did, however, issue a 30-day extension of a sanctions waiver on Russian oil already at sea, reflecting the pressure on Trump to contain rising fuel costs amid a global supply crunch. While a handful of non-Iranian tankers have managed to exit the Strait of Hormuz, Tehran announced a new body that would control the critical waterway.

Brent crude spot price chart
Tasneem Nashrulla
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