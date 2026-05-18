Exclusive / Republicans try to resurrect ballroom security funding

Senate Republicans are reworking language for more Secret Service funding after the Senate parliamentarian struck down a version that would have devoted $1 billion in security funds to President Donald Trump’s East Wing ballroom renovation project.

Republicans’ first stab at that funding violated the strict budgetary rules governing party-line reconciliation bills, meaning it won’t make the cut for their immigration enforcement bill.

The party is now redrafting the legislation, hoping to still provide more funding for protecting Trump and future presidents in the bill, aides say, though it’s unclear whether there will be a specific carveout for the East Wing and ballroom — which Congress has not authorized.

Democratic leaders vowed to keep challenging “any future language the Republicans try to pass to use taxpayer dollars to fund Trump’s ballroom.” Republicans hope to pass the reconciliation bill before this weekend, ahead of the Memorial Day recess.