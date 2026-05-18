Exclusive / Fetterman won’t budge on Iran war powers vote

John Fetterman knows his fellow Democrats are not happy with his Iran war powers votes. They might stand a better chance winning over a few more Republicans than flipping him.

The Pennsylvania Democrat is unbowed by the intraparty criticism of his votes against ceasing the war — a position that last week proved decisive.

He told Semafor Senate Democrats know he’s “pretty much locked and loaded on my views on that” and that no one in the caucus has tried to flip his vote.

“Something like this is much more important than just voting what your base might demand. Because I think things are much bigger and more important than that. And Iran with a nuclear bomb is one of those things,” Fetterman said.

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“I’m very much aware how damaging it is as a Democrat to hold these views. I had 20 Code Pink dopes in my office” on Thursday, he said’.