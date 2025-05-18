Events Email Briefings
Nvidia expanding China footprint as US tightens chip curbs

J.D. Capelouto
J.D. Capelouto
May 18, 2025, 6:02pm EDT
techEast Asia
Jensen Huang
Brittany Hosea-Small/Reuters
Title icon

The News

Nvidia is expanding its presence in China as the White House tightens export controls on advanced chips.

The US tech giant plans to open a research center in Shanghai, the Financial Times reported, in an effort to stay competitive in the Chinese market while navigating the complex requirements of Washington’s chip curbs; core design and production will remain overseas.

Nvidia is central to the US-China artificial-intelligence arms race, and the move to expand its China footprint could draw scrutiny from US officials: “The Trump administration should stop this,” a former White House adviser said.

