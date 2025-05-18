Nvidia expanding China footprint as US tightens chip curbs

Nvidia is expanding its presence in China as the White House tightens export controls on advanced chips.

The US tech giant plans to open a research center in Shanghai, the Financial Times reported, in an effort to stay competitive in the Chinese market while navigating the complex requirements of Washington’s chip curbs; core design and production will remain overseas.

Nvidia is central to the US-China artificial-intelligence arms race, and the move to expand its China footprint could draw scrutiny from US officials: “The Trump administration should stop this,” a former White House adviser said.