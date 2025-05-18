Events Email Briefings
Moody’s US downgrade weighs on Republican push for ‘big, beautiful bill’

J.D. Capelouto
J.D. Capelouto
May 18, 2025, 12:53pm EDT
politicsNorth America
A person walks the grounds of U.S. Capitol.
Kevin Lamarque/File Photo/Reuters
The News

Moody’s became the latest major credit rating agency to downgrade the US, citing ballooning government debt that could grow further if Republicans pass a package to extend President Donald Trump’s tax cuts.

The White House sought to downplay Moody’s assessment, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Sunday describing the rating as a “lagging indicator” of the country’s economic health.

The GOP’s proposed budget package — which could add trillions to the federal deficit, according to estimates — suffered a blow Friday as party hardliners stopped the so-called “big, beautiful bill” from moving forward, arguing it would add too much to the debt.

Another push to advance the package was expected later on Sunday.

