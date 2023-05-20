A look at how U.S. cities are struggling to accommodate migrants

New York City is reportedly considering housing migrants at Riker's Island prison facilities as the city struggles to find appropriate accommodations for new arrivals.

Officials in some southern cities said they have not seen an expected rise in crossings that was expected following the end of Title 42 — a controversial Trump-era policy from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic which allowed authorities to swiftly turn away migrants encountered at the U.S.-Mexico border.

But cities where many of these migrants are bussed from southern states to are reaching capacities that threaten budgets and are straining resources.

Here's a look at some of the most critical hotspots.