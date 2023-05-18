You can now use ChatGPT as an iPhone app

The News
OpenAI has released an iPhone app for ChatGPT, its viral artificial intelligence chatbot.
The free app is only available in the U.S. and on iOS devices, but OpenAI said it is working on an Android version and hopes to expand to additional countries "in the coming weeks."
The app is integrated with Whisper, OpenAI's speech recognition system that allows users to talk to the chatbot and ask questions via voice inputs.
After ChatGPT debuted last year and became a viral AI sensation, Semafor first reported in February that the company was working on a mobile ChatGPT app.
Know More
The technology that powers ChatGPT has already made it onto millions of phones. That's because OpenAI allows other tech companies and developers to integrate its chatbot model into their own apps.
The companies are then able to tweak the algorithm to make it adhere to different needs or standards.
For example, Snapchat recently released a chatbot, called "My AI," that is able to chat with users as if they are talking to a friend using the app.
The Verge called it "essentially just a fast mobile-friendly version of ChatGPT inside Snapchat," noting that Snapchat's version was trained to be more restrictive in what it can answer, to adhere to the company's safety guildelines.
Notable
- Security researchers have raised the alarm about fake chatbot apps that scam users through in-app purchases, Wired reported. A new trend involves iPhone or Android apps that claim to offer access to ChatGPT through free trials eventually charging fees.