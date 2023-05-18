You can now use ChatGPT as an iPhone app

OpenAI has released an iPhone app for ChatGPT, its viral artificial intelligence chatbot.

The free app is only available in the U.S. and on iOS devices, but OpenAI said it is working on an Android version and hopes to expand to additional countries "in the coming weeks."

The app is integrated with Whisper, OpenAI's speech recognition system that allows users to talk to the chatbot and ask questions via voice inputs.

After ChatGPT debuted last year and became a viral AI sensation, Semafor first reported in February that the company was working on a mobile ChatGPT app.