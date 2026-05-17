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Ukraine drone attack targets Moscow

May 17, 2026, 6:40pm EDT
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A damaged apartment building following a Ukrainian drone attack near Moscow

Ukraine’s biggest drone attack on Moscow in more than a year killed at least three people in the city, damaged residential buildings, and targeted an oil refinery, as Kyiv intensifies its strikes deep inside Russia.

Russian authorities said air defenses destroyed around 80 drones headed to Moscow and downed more than 1,000 over the country in the past 24 hours.

Ukraine’s president called the attack “entirely justified,” suggesting it was retribution for Russia’s massive aerial attack last week. Ukraine is gaining the upper hand, analysts noted, pointing to Russia’s high death toll and territorial losses.

For the first time since the war began, Russians worry more about strikes inside the country than on the front lines, according to a poll from a Kremlin-controlled organization.

Tasneem Nashrulla
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