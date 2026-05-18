Exclusive / New arts magazine Totei to focus on the ‘creative process’

A new culture magazine overseen by veteran journalists is launching with aspirations of demystifying the creative process.

On Monday, a group of digital media veterans, led by former Pitchfork and Spin editor-in-chief Puja Patel, is launching Totei, a publication dedicated to “craft and craftsmanship.” The online magazine will publish content weekly, including profiles of artists and musicians, photo essays, reported features, and interviews. Crucially, Totei aims to spotlight rarely seen materials showing how art is created, such as archival notes from artists, behind-the-scenes imagery, sketchbooks, drafts, and reference documents.

“It’s a magazine about the creative process behind the work that we feel is compelling across disciplines, mediums, generations,” Patel told Semafor in an interview on Saturday. “It’s really focusing on the process and the journey between an idea and the thing that we all see at the end.”

Totei is the vision of founder Gaurav Kapadia, the founder and CEO of long-term investment fund XN. Kapadia, a prominent New York philanthropist who sits on the board of the Whitney Museum, wanted to launch a high-quality publication that focused on artistic creation, but was also easily accessible to readers. In a statement to Semafor, he said he’d “always been inspired by those with a deep devotion to their craft — across every discipline.”

“Making something truly remarkable requires extraordinary dedication, and the creative process behind it is rarely seen,” he said. “My hope is that everyone who reads it feels the same sense of inspiration I do when getting inside the minds of exceptional makers.”