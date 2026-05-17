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China agrees to trade board with US

May 17, 2026, 6:37pm EDT
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Chinese leader Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump
Kenny Holston/Pool via Reuters

China said Saturday it would buy US aircraft and seek mutual tariff reductions, but specifics on agreements following a two-day summit between the countries’ leaders remain elusive.

Beijing agreed to establish trade and investment bodies with Washington, without offering details on how they would operate.

The US trade representative told CBS News on Sunday that a deal to sell China 200 Boeing planes was “locked in,” and that the trade board would facilitate a “double-digit increase in agricultural purchases” by Beijing, while suggesting an investment board would act like a “firefighter” to resolve issues between the superpowers.

While the summit was short on concrete deliverables, both leaders could claim “a measure of victory,” an analyst argued, having sealed a “delicate détente.”

Tasneem Nashrulla
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