Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Washington, DC newsletter icon
From Semafor Washington, DC
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Americans are buying now, paying later, poll finds

May 18, 2026, 5:13am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Klarna signs

About one in four Americans are often or occasionally paying in installments when they buy things online, a figure that rises among people worried about their finances.

Thirty-seven percent of lower-income Americans report using installment plans either frequently or occasionally, according to new Gallup polling.

A chart showing the share of Americans that often use payments plans who are worried about making minimum credit card payments, based on a survey.

And 46% of Americans who say they don’t have enough money to live comfortably are paying in installments at least on occasion, while 57% of those worried about making credit card payments use them.

The polling out today provides another data point to underscore the affordability crisis in the US, which is affecting Trump’s job approval on the economy.

“Republicans could face a tsunami election in November if inflation continues to stay high,” one conservative economist told The New York Times, characterizing war-fueled gas prices as “the chief gauge people use to determine how the economy is doing.”

Morgan Chalfant
AD