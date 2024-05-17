Intruder who attacked Nancy Pelosi’s husband sentenced to 30 years

The man who broke into former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home two years ago and attacked her husband Paul Pelosi with a hammer was sentenced Friday to 30 years in federal prison.

David DePape was convicted of assault and attempted kidnapping of a federal official in November; at the time of the attack, Pelosi was second in line to the US presidency in her role as House Speaker. She wasn’t at her San Francisco home when DePape broke in and bludgeoned Paul Pelosi with a hammer, leaving him with a fractured skull and other injuries.

During the trial, Paul Pelosi testified that DePape said his plan was to “take out” Nancy Pelosi, whom he referred to as the “leader of the pack.” DePape’s lawyer said her client was motivated by right-wing conspiracy theories.

DePape also faces life imprisonment on separate state charges stemming from the attack. That trial is expected to begin next week.