France sends more police to quell New Caledonia violence as civil war fears brew

France deployed 1,000 more police officers Friday to try and restore peace in New Caledonia, where riots over a controversial electoral reform have killed at least five people, injured hundreds, and led to more than 200 arrests.

The French-controlled Pacific Ocean territory has been in a state of emergency over violent protests against a law passed by Paris that would allow continental French citizens living in New Caledonia for 10 years to vote in regional elections. The indigenous Kanak people that form 40% of New Caledonia’s population say the reform would dilute their vote.

Kanak activists have pressed for independence from France for years, and the new wave of violence has raised concerns about a ”civil war,” as the French government’s representative in New Caledonia said.