Land deliveries urgently needed in Gaza despite floating pier, aid groups say

Trucks carrying humanitarian aid drove across a US-built temporary floating pier into Gaza for the first time Friday, bringing badly needed food and other supplies to the war-ravaged enclave.

Heavy fighting and Israeli restrictions on border crossings have made it difficult to get aid to the Gaza Strip, where Israel’s offensive has killed more than 35,000 Palestinians, and shortages of food, medicine and other vital supplies are rife.

Aid agencies have warned that the threat of famine looms in Gaza, especially as Israel continues to press deeper into Rafah, its southernmost city and a crucial delivery gateway.

American military officials said they hope to scale the pier operation up to 150 truckloads a day — still a sharp drop from the more than 500 truckloads of aid that entered the enclave on an average day before the war.