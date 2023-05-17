Prince Harry and Meghan in ‘near catastrophic car chase’

The incident on Tuesday "at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi" was "near catastrophic," the prince's spokesperson said in a statement, involving near collisions with other drivers on the road, pedestrians, and two police officers.

"While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone's safety," the spokesperson said.

The car chase took place after the couple attended the Ms. Foundation for Women's annual gala in New York City, where Meghan was honored with an award for her advocacy work.

The couple have previously spoken about the lengths the media go to pursue them after stepping down as senior royals in January 2020.

Prince Harry, on multiple occasions, has expressed fear over "history repeating itself," as Meghan faces similarly intense media attention as his mother, Princess Diana, who died in a car crash after being chased by paparazzi in Paris in 1997.

The New York Police Department did not immediately respond to Semafor's request for comment on the incident.