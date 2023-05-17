5 charts to explain why nuclear power is making a comeback

Many European nations are reinvesting in or reconsidering nuclear power after years of declining use, as Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year exposed the region's reliance on Russian energy.

Finland opened a new nuclear power plant last month, sending electricity prices down by 75%. France just passed a law accelerating the construction of new reactors, while Poland, Hungary, and Sweden are looking to expand their nuclear fleet.

Here’s a look in five charts at nuclear power’s waning global role, and why it may be primed for a comeback.