Weekend elections in Poland, Romania put transatlantic relationship in spotlight

Presidential elections this weekend in Poland and Romania each pit MAGA-like populists against moderates, with officials across Europe closely watching the results for signals as to the continent’s future direction.

In Warsaw, the centrist candidate is expected to prevail, potentially driving Poland closer to traditional European powers like France and Germany.

But in Romania, the favorite is a hard-right nationalist who openly emulates US President Donald Trump — down to wearing red baseball caps — and confidently predicted to Politico that he would win in “a landslide.”

Though Romania is the smaller country, its vote may have a bigger impact: “Investors are aghast,” the Financial Times’ foreign editor noted, “as are NATO and EU officials.”