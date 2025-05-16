Events Email Briefings
Weekend elections in Poland, Romania put transatlantic relationship in spotlight

Prashant Rao
Prashant Rao
May 16, 2025, 8:33am EDT
Europe
Supporters of Civic Coalition presidential candidate Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski hold flags during an election rally.
Kacper Pempel/File Photo/Reuters
The News

Presidential elections this weekend in Poland and Romania each pit MAGA-like populists against moderates, with officials across Europe closely watching the results for signals as to the continent’s future direction.

In Warsaw, the centrist candidate is expected to prevail, potentially driving Poland closer to traditional European powers like France and Germany.

But in Romania, the favorite is a hard-right nationalist who openly emulates US President Donald Trump — down to wearing red baseball caps — and confidently predicted to Politico that he would win in “a landslide.”

Though Romania is the smaller country, its vote may have a bigger impact: “Investors are aghast,” the Financial Times’ foreign editor noted, “as are NATO and EU officials.”

