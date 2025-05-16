US ‘troubled’ by Gaza suffering, Rubio says

At least 114 Palestinians were killed in Israeli air strikes on Thursday, medics said.

Gaza already faces a humanitarian catastrophe: It has been under complete blockade for 10 weeks, with no food or other humanitarian supplies getting in, and Israeli military officers privately admit that the population is on the brink of starvation, The New York Times reported.

Israel may be losing US support in the face of the devastation: There are reports of a rift between the two countries’ leaders, and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the US was “troubled” by the “suffering of the people of Gaza,” a departure from his usual response to questions about civilian casualties, of calling on Hamas to surrender.