Russia and Ukraine agree to prisoner swap in first direct talks since 2022

Mathias Hammer
Mathias Hammer
May 16, 2025, 11:11am EDT
Delegations from U.S, led by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Turkey, led by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, and Ukraine, led by Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha and Ukraine’s Defence Minister Rustem Umerov, gather for a meeting at Dolmabahce palace, in Istanbul, Turkey, May 16, 2025.
Francisco Seco/Pool via Reuters
The News

The first direct peace talks between Russia and Ukraine since 2022 on Friday led to a large-scale prisoner swap, but did not bring about a breakthrough in negotiations toward ending the war.

The two countries agreed to the largest exchange of captured soldiers since the beginning of the war, with each side giving up 1000 prisoners of war.

But they remain far apart over ending the conflict, as Russian officials insisted Ukraine withdraw from territory it still controls — a non-starter for Kyiv.

Moscow’s top negotiator said the Kremlin was “ready to continue contacts,” adding that the two parties agreed to “write down” their visions of a ceasefire deal and continue negotiations.

“I would consider that ‘better than expected’ as an outcome for the first direct talks in 3 years,” Russia expert Samuel Charap said, arguing that “it would have been shocking for results to emerge from this first meeting.”

