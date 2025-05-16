Pope Leo XIV makes the risks of AI a top priority

The benefits and risks of artificial intelligence will be Pope Leo XIV’s “top priority,” The New York Times reported.

Leo chose his papal name in reference to the 19th-century Leo XIII, who marveled at “discoveries of science” but warned that the then-ongoing industrial revolution could leave “human beings as mere instruments for money making.”

The pontiff arrives during a time of comparable technological upheaval, and his first speech warned of AI’s challenge to “human dignity, justice, and labor” and calling for the world “to ensure that it can be used for the good of all.”

Leo, born Robert Prevost, trained in mathematics before joining the Church, giving him a head start in understanding AI’s workings.