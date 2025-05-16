Events Email Briefings
Mixed Signals: ‘Substack isn’t cool,’ gatekeepers are, and other strong opinions from tastemaker Chris Black

Ben Smith and Max Tani
May 16, 2025, 11:02am EDT
media
Listen to the latest episode of Mixed Signals here.

Chris Black has gone from managing a pop-punk band to becoming a fashion-world insider, podcast host, and brand consultant for labels like J. Crew and Thom Browne. This week, Ben and Max bring on the How Long Gone co-host to talk about building a cult hit podcast, the surprising comeback of media gatekeepers in 2025, and why he still believes in the power of institutions – including a high-production video version of How Long Gone. Also: his thoughts on Substack fatigue — and what it was like to interview the guitarist of the Smiths.

Sign up for Semafor Media's Sunday newsletter: https://www.semafor.com/newsletters/media

For more from Think with Google, check out ThinkwithGoogle.com.

Find us on X: @semaforben, @maxwelltani

If you have a tip or a comment, please email us mixedsignals@semafor.com

Transcript

