Greene for governor? That could get awkward for Trump

Marjorie Taylor Greene passed on a Senate race, but she could still make things awkward for President Donald Trump.

The MAGA-friendly congresswoman and Georgia’s lieutenant governor, Burt Jones, are both potential candidates to succeed term-limited GOP Gov. Brian Kemp in the state’s critical gubernatorial race. Greene and Jones are also both staunch Trump loyalists, but only one’s likely to get his endorsement (especially since they don’t share a first name).

Whoever does get Trump’s nod is poised to clear the field. But that prospect isn’t phasing Greene, even after a report that Trump presented her with poll numbers showing she’d fare poorly against Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga.

“I don’t make my decisions that way,” she told Semafor when asked about the value of locking down Trump’s support, if she runs. “I didn’t have the president’s endorsement the first time I ran, and I beat eight men in the primary and a neurosurgeon in the runoff.”

AD

Yet a Greene-Jones gubernatorial primary could devolve into the sort of internal infighting that both the president and Kemp — who are trying to put aside their previous divisions — want to avoid. Deciding between the two “could create a challenging situation for Trump, for sure,” said one party operative.

What’s more, Greene’s presence on a statewide ballot could have potentially dramatic implications for Republicans who are trying to turn Georgia back to solid red status next year and hang onto both chambers of Congress.

Though she insisted she hasn’t made a decision, she argued that her national profile as an outspoken MAGA favorite would give her a clear advantage over less recognized candidates.

AD

“All the polling shows I blow out a primary for governor or Senate,” Greene told reporters after bowing out of the Senate hunt. “I think it’s smart for me to consider that, having so much support in the state of Georgia.”

Even if Greene cruises in a primary, however, some in her own party are squeamish about her prospects of winning a general election given her occasionally polarizing rhetoric and willingness to spar with fellow Republicans. Just this week, New York GOP Rep. Mike Lawler posted on X recalling Greene’s pre-Congress flirtation with an anti-Semitic trope.

Another GOP operative told Semafor that “I still think she would have significant liabilities in the general election,” but added that Greene has an unappreciated talent for using situations to her ultimate political advantage: “If people underestimate her ability to possibly leverage this for something, then I think they’re underestimating her.”

AD

Jones has a lower profile than his potential rival but won favor among Trump allies for his role as an alternate elector trying to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 win. And pro-Trump Republicans are already choosing sides.

“Burt is a good guy — well thought of in MAGA,” OANN host and former congressman Matt Gaetz told Semafor. “He should find an ambition that he doesn’t share with MTG, and I’m sure he will find lots of support.”

Jones’ spokesperson didn’t directly respond to a request for comment.

There’s another candidate already in the Georgia gubernatorial field: state attorney general Chris Carr, who announced his bid in November. A third possible candidate is Brad Raffensperger, Georgia’s outgoing secretary of state, known for his tense relationship with Trump after the president sought his help challenging the 2020 election.