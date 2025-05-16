Donald Trump visit boosts UAE’s AI goals

US President Donald Trump agreed a bevy of artificial intelligence-focused deals with the UAE on the last leg of his Gulf trip, cementing Abu Dhabi’s efforts to transform itself into an AI hub.

Trump’s tour has focused on drawing the region closer to the US on trade and technology, including massive defense sales to Saudi Arabia and a huge jet deal with Qatar.

In the UAE, the headline announcement, alongside chip sales to the country, was the establishment of what will be the world’s largest AI campus.

The UAE’s relatively small population means it cannot directly compete with bigger countries, one analyst noted in a Semafor column. “But it can outmaneuver them,” he wrote. “And AI is the solution.”