Democrats, addicted to nominating senators, prepare for a 2028 pileup

Democrats look like they’re headed to another presidential primary dogpile in 2028, whether they want it or not.

“I feel it in the air,” said Sen. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., who joined the 2020 primary — as a governor — and wants it “official” that he’s not running this time.

He hopes, in fact, that the party can winnow down its field to six to eight candidates over the next two-and-a-half years. That would avoid a replay of what he called the “ridiculous adventure” of 2020, when more than two dozen Democrats ended up seeking the nomination.

But even as Democrats prepare for next year’s midterms, the already-crowded stage looks set for a 2020 replay. Some contenders are playing coy about it. Few are ruling it out.

And a party that’s plainly addicted to nominating senators and ex-senators — 1940 was the last year Democrats ran a ticket without at least a running mate of senatorial heritage — may end up doing the same in 2028.

At least a half-dozen senators are now viewed as potential 2028 candidates by their colleagues and top Democrats on Capitol Hill, a mix of new faces and familiar ones.

“How many presidential candidates can you fit in one caucus room? I don’t know,” Sen. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., told Semafor.

He’s acknowledged considering the idea, but he said the ultimate number of Senate Democratic presidential aspirants is “entirely dependent on where the country is, and who has a chance to win. You’ll probably have to ask me in about a year and half.”

Other Democratic senators seen as potential presidential candidates include Mark Kelly of Arizona, Cory Booker of New Jersey, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Chris Murphy of Connecticut, Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, Elissa Slotkin of Michigan and Raphael Warnock of Georgia. If Jon Ossoff wins reelection next year, don’t be surprised if he gets some buzz, too.

There’s also a host of other big names on the gubernatorial side: Wes Moore of Maryland, Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania, Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, Gavin Newsom of California, JB Pritzker of Illinois, Andy Beshear of Kentucky, and 2024 vice presidential nominee Tim Walz in Minnesota.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris, also a former senator, may run for governor of California — but she could also take another shot at the presidential race.

Don’t forget the House, with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., as well as people who aren’t on anyone’s radar yet.

But replicating 2020 presents its fair share of risks for a party that’s still grappling with the fallout from the reelection decision by the winner of that primary, former President Joe Biden.

Democrats are sorting through a lot right now: their handling of Biden’s disastrous 2024 campaign, how to resist President Donald Trump’s agenda, and whether to compromise with Republicans on anything at all.

And for any party trying to emerge from the wilderness, there’s a debate about electability.

It’s enough to guarantee the struggles for airtime and effectiveness that tend to come with a big primary field.

In 2020, seven senators joined a heap of governors, mayors and House members, most of whom faded fast. Worries about Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ electability and Biden’s age enticed last-minute entries from two billionaires, Tom Steyer and Mike Bloomberg, who broke spending records to win almost nothing.

Republicans had their own electability debate after Trump lost in 2020, only to end back up where they started in 2024 — and then win. Democrats are thinking harder about what sorts of candidates voters will respond to, though Hickenlooper deadpanned: “Who the hell knows what they want?”