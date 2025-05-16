Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

China, Russia pledge joint foreign media push

Prashant Rao
Prashant Rao
May 16, 2025, 8:32am EDT
Russian President Vladimir Putin gives a statement to the media.
Sergey Bobylev/Host agency RIA Novosti/Handout via Reuters
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

Russia and China plan to increase their global propaganda cooperation, as the US curtails its own support for foreign media.

A statement following a meeting of the two countries’ leaders included a pledge to “jointly articulate a common stance in the global media space,” a move that comes as Washington dismantles its state-funded overseas efforts, veteran China watcher Bill Bishop noted in his Sinocism newsletter.

By contrast, Moscow has opened an academy to train journalists from Africa and Southeast Asia and expanded its outlets’ reach in Latin America, while Beijing has ramped up its state news agency’s footprint in Africa and is making a concerted effort to grow its influence on Facebook — a social network banned in China.

AD
AD