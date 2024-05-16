Western military trainers will be sent to Ukraine ‘eventually,’ top US military official said

The highest-ranking United States military officer said Thursday that Western armies will provide military trainers to Kyiv at some point — a step that would mark a significant departure from NATO countries’ reluctance to put boots on the ground in Ukraine.

“We’ll get there eventually, over time,” Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr., the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told reporters. Gen. Brown stressed that doing so now would put “a bunch of NATO trainers at risk” and tie up air defenses that would be better used protecting Ukrainian soldiers on the battlefield, The New York Times reported.

A growing number of European countries have signaled willingness to consider sending military personel to Ukraine in supporting or training roles. France’s President Emmanuel Macron went further, saying “nothing should be ruled out.” An Estonian official said they are “seriously” discussing the possibility of sending troops into western Ukraine in non-combat roles, while Lithuania’s foreign minister said training missions in Ukraine “might be quite doable.”

Other NATO countries have been more skeptical. When asked by Semafor at a briefing last week, Admiral Tony Radakin, the United Kingdom’s top military official, said the logistics and politics of training Ukrainian soldiers inside the country meant training outside Ukraine is “going to endure.”