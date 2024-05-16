South Africa urges UN court to stop Israel assault on Rafah

The International Court of Justice should order Israel to halt its Rafah offensive and step up efforts to protect civilians in Gaza, South Africa argued Thursday, as hearings in its genocide case against Israel got underway.

Lawyers argued before the UN’s highest court that Israel’s attack on Rafah constituted an “extreme risk” to humanitarian aid delivery, to the medical system in the enclave, and to “the very survival of Palestinians in Gaza as a group.”

One South African official called on the court to order Israel to “immediately, totally and unconditionally, withdraw the Israeli army from the entirety of the Gaza Strip.”

Israel will respond to South Africa’s accusations on Friday.

While the legal fight is just beginning, Israeli officials are increasingly divided on how to end the war in Gaza and who will govern the strip after the conflict is over.