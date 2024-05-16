Microsoft’s offer to relocate China workers could hit Beijing’s AI ambitions

Microsoft reportedly asked hundreds of its China-based employees to consider relocating as competition over artificial intelligence technology heats up between the US and China.

The relocation offers to countries like the US, Ireland, and Australia, first reported by The Wall Street Journal, were made to about 700 to 800 employees, mostly engineers of Chinese nationality working in cloud-computing and machine learning operations for the US-based tech giant.

The employees could choose to remain in China, though the South China Morning Post reported that Microsoft has stopped hiring there. Chinese state media emphasized that rumors of a “collective relocation to the US” were “exaggerated and inaccurate.”