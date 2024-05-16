rotating globe
EventsNewsletters
Privacy© 2024 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Dubai
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Dubai
  • Beijing
  • SG
EventsNewsletters
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Liz Hoffman
Liz Hoffman
May 16, 2024, 12:53pm EDT
business

Commercial real-estate investors run for the exits

PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

Investors in commercial real-estate are running for the exits. As debt costs soar and return-to-work realism sets in over the office market, investors in Barry Sternlicht’s property fund tried to pull $500 million, or about 5% of the fund’s assets.

Title icon

Know More

Starwood Real Estate Income Trust, like most nontraded real-estate funds, caps withdrawals to 2% of assets each month, and so gave investors about a third of what they asked for, in part by selling assets and tapping its $1.5 billion credit line.

Blackstone’s version, known as BREIT, has also seen withdrawals exceed the monthly cap, though the firm found the cash in March to satisfy all requests.

Semafor Logo
AD