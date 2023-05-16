CIA appeals to disillusioned Russians in spy recruitment video

The video has also been posted to the CIA’s YouTube page and on Telegram, a messaging app and social media platform that is popular in Russia. Speaking to CNN, an unnamed official with the CIA said that the agency “wanted to convey to Russians in their own language [that] we know what they’re going through.”

The goal, the official said, is to target well-connected Russians who may be on the fence about their country’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine and convince them to share sensitive information with the U.S.

This is the most recent attempt by the CIA to appeal to Russians who may want to leak state secrets. Last year, the CIA posted instructions online in Russian with details on how to securely contact them.