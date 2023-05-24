10 Minute Text
Texting with Reformation’s CEO about sustainability and taking over for her canceled boss
I texted with Hali Borenstein who has led the women’s clothing brand Reformation since the summer of 2020.
Bradley Saacks said:
B: Hey Hali, thanks for chatting with us — could you send us a shot of where you’re working today?
Hali Borenstein said:
Ref west hq in LA.
Bradley Saacks said:
B: Typically I’m jealous of folks with LA sun but it’s a pretty day in New York today so I can’t be too upset.
Hali Borenstein said:
H: I love to hear that. Sun is great for shopping!
Bradley Saacks said:
B: So Reformation’s brand is tied to its sustainability efforts. How do you think the fashion industry overall is doing on that front?
Bradley Saacks said:
B: Fast fashion outlets get a good amount of criticism for the waste they produce.
Hali Borenstein said:
H: I think we are in the early innings for sustainability in fashion. The good news is there is more awareness today and customers are beginning to ask good questions of their brands.
Hali Borenstein said:
H: However, supply chains were built over many decades and are very hard to unravel and rebuild quickly. I think we will continue to see progress although not as rapidly as we need.
Bradley Saacks said:
B: More sustainable brands are often more expensive also — is there a way to keep the low prices of fast fashion while also improving on sustainability?
Hali Borenstein said:
H: I think we need to think about the business model holistically and not just individual garment costs. Yes some of the inputs are more expensive but being a sustainable business also means producing what you need so you can discount less.
Hali Borenstein said:
H: We also think about offering a range of prices in the assortment so that there is a product for most customers. We have $28 tees and $500 evening dresses. It’s about providing value to the customer across all price points.
Bradley Saacks said:
B: When you think about connecting with your customers, what do you think sets you apart? I know my colleague Louise had a lot to say about the tech-heavy dressing rooms (I was sent this article from 2017 when I mentioned we were chatting):
Hali Borenstein said:
H: At Ref, we really think about speaking to our customers like they are a friend. Our brand voice is genuine, fun, smart, and slightly irreverent. We don’t just try to sell our customer product but rather, build lasting relationships with them.
Hali Borenstein said:
H: We try and make sure our brand shows up consistently across touch points. In our retail stores, like Louise mentioned, we use tech to make the experience more fun and easier than a typical shopping experience.
Bradley Saacks said:
B: Last question! You’ve been in your role for close to 3 years now after the company’s founder stepped down over racism allegations. What was it like stepping into the job under those circumstances and what have you learned in the years since about being the boss? (Ok sorry last *two* questions)
Hali Borenstein said:
H: I stepped into the role at a difficult time for the company with leadership changes and the pandemic. The number one thing I have learned is that people are at the center of everything we do. Since day one, I have focused on building a culture that ensures all team members have an opportunity to contribute and thrive at the company.
Hali Borenstein said:
H: Our success is predicated on a great team and my role is to make sure we continue to elevate our people while reinforcing our mission day in and day out.
Bradley Saacks said:
B: Thanks for the time Hali!
Hali Borenstein said:
H: Thank you!