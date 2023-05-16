In U.S. debt fight, Wall Street’s optimists and pessimists face off

Bond investors have been a better predictor of U.S. policy — both fiscal and monetary — than their more positive-thinking peers in the equity markets.

Stock investors this year have remained convinced interest rate cuts are just over the horizon though Fed Chair Jerome Powell has repeatedly said that is not on the table this year. A recent report from Morgan Stanley put it bluntly: “Stock investors are too bullish” as persistent inflation means the Fed will be in no rush to cut borrowing costs.

In the debt ceiling fight, there’s no more obvious sign of their optimism than their faith in the 14th amendment — a legal maneuver that will outrage Republicans.

Bond market volatility, meanwhile, has been at levels matching the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the housing crisis in 2008, as fixed-income investors take Powell at his word that there’ll be no rate cuts this year.

The last time the debt ceiling debate was this precarious — 2011 — bond investors in long-term treasuries ended the year up 16%, while equity investors needed close to 12 months to recover their losses.