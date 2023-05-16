Intrusion at Biden’s national security adviser's house under investigation

Sullivan has around-the-clock security at his home, but agents stationed outside were unaware of the intrusion.

In a statement to Semafor, Anthony Guglielmi, Chief of Communications for the Secret Service said that "any deviation from our protective protocols is unacceptable and if discovered, personnel will be held accountable.

The Post reported that Sullivan confronted the intruder but the unknown man managed to escape before Secret Service agents were alerted about his presence.

As U.S. President Joe Biden's national security adviser, Sullivan plays a crucial role in aiding the president's foreign policy decisions. He is therefore entitled to a heightened level of security.

Since the intrusion, modifications have been made to "ensure additional security layers are in place," Guglielmi said.