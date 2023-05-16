How a challenging translation may be heightening US-China tensions

The slogan 敢于斗争 or “gǎnyú dòuzhēng” — which Chinese leader Xi Jinping proclaimed in a speech during China's National People's Congress — has been difficult to translate.

In a recently published essay in Foreign Affairs, the phrase was translated as “dare to fight,” which the piece's authors used as evidence to suggest that Xi was preparing for war.

The Financial Times also rendered the slogan as “dare to fight,” saying that the declaration “captured a new ethos for Beijing” where Xi would overthrow a U.S.-led world order with one that centered China’s interests.

Even state-run outlet Xinhua News has translated the phrase as having “the courage to carry on our fight.”