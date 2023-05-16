At least 20 institutions have now dropped the Sackler name

The University of Oxford plans to remove the Sackler name from its buildings, following criticism over the family's ties to the U.S. opioid crisis.

Oxford conducted a review of its relationship with the family and is renaming six galleries, libraries, and positions that had been named for the Sacklers because of donations they made.

The family founded the pharmaceutical company Purdue Pharma, which manufactured the drug OxyContin and faced lawsuits over its role in the widespread overprescription of addictive opioids.

Oxford joins at least 19 other universities, museums, theaters, and institutes that have distanced themselves from the Sacklers and dropped the name from buildings and galleries, according to a Semafor tally.