OpenAI faces legal and business struggles

OpenAI, for a long time the leader in generative AI, is facing challenges on several fronts.

The company’s relationship with Apple is strained and the two are bracing for potential lawsuits after the integration of ChatGPT into Apple devices has gone slowly. OpenAI is already in a legal battle with its estranged cofounder Elon Musk, in which CEO Sam Altman was accused of lying about his plans for the company; the judge heard closing arguments yesterday.

Meanwhile rival Anthropic has overtaken OpenAI on several key fronts: It now has higher revenue and enterprise market share, and has finalized a $30 billion investment round at a $900 billion valuation, making it bigger than OpenAI.