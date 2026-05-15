Inside the Federal Reserve’s transition of power

The Senate may have confirmed Kevin Warsh as the next Federal Reserve chair, but that doesn’t mean he’s in the door.

Before Warsh can be sworn in, the president — who left for China before lawmakers took their last vote — must sign paperwork installing Warsh in the role. Warsh has also agreed to divest from more than $100 million in undisclosed assets before starting the job (though he has more time to dump other investments).

At least one box has been checked: Stephen Miran, who temporarily filled Warsh’s seat at the central bank, sent his letter of resignation on Thursday.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment on whether Miran, who previously chaired Trump’s Council of Economic Advisers, might return to the executive branch.

The president last month tapped University of Minnesota professor Christopher Phelan for Miran’s old job.