Gunfire erupts at Philippine Senate as authorities look for prosecuted senator

Gunfire broke out inside the Philippine Senate as authorities attempted to arrest a senator accused of crimes against humanity linked to former President Rodrigo Duterte’s drugs crackdown.

The shots were believed to have been fired by security agents as they tried to apprehend Ronald dela Rosa, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court. The lawmaker managed to flee.

The ICC indicted Duterte last year on accusations of extrajudicial killings as part of his war on drugs, during which as many as 30,000 are believed to have died.

Still, some Filipinos say little has changed. Under “[current President Ferdinand] Marcos, if the police say you are doing drugs, they can also do whatever they want,” one mother told NPR.