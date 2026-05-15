Good vibes, but little substance after China summit

US President Donald Trump left China after a summit which emphasized stability and positive vibes without making any substantive breakthroughs.

Beijing said it reached “common understandings” with Washington, while Trump said they “settled a lot of different problems,” but neither side gave specifics; Trump invited Chinese leader Xi Jinping to the White House in September. The deals announced — including China’s agreement to buy 200 Boeing aircraft and some US oil and agricultural goods — were either smaller than anticipated or vague.

That the leaders’ body language was the subject of scrutiny may indicate how little progress there was, although Commerzbank said that “a meaningful de-escalation in tone and a modest step toward trade rebalancing” was a good start.