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Five European nations contest Israel’s participation in Eurovision

May 15, 2026, 8:40am EDT
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Noam Bettan, representing Israel, performs “Michelle” during the first semi-final of the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest, in Vienna.
Noam Bettan, representing Israel, performs “Michelle” during the first semi-final of Eurovision. Lisa Leutner/Reuters.

Five European nations boycotted Israel’s participation in a song contest that is fast becoming a geopolitical dispute.

Israeli singer Noam Bettan’s presence in Eurovision — a popular event across Europe that celebrates its 70th final on Saturday — has sparked protests in host city Vienna, with demonstrators saying it helps Israel whitewash its war in Gaza.

Critics have called for Israel to be banned from the event altogether, though some have warned such a move could further stoke rising antisemitism in Europe.

“The Eurovision contest is no longer just a joyful event, silly at times,” Haaretz’s music reporter wrote. “It has become an arena in which political and economic forces struggle over the continent’s image.”

A chart showing European respondents opinions on the proliferation of antisemitism.
Jeronimo Gonzalez
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