Codex untethers AI from the laptop

Once you start using AI harnesses like OpenAI’s Codex, it’s hard to leave your computer: You’ve got perhaps a dozen different projects running simultaneously and you need to check in with your agents building your software and apps, steering them as they work toward an objective.

The problem is these programs work on desktop computers, which leads to AI coders “carrying half-open laptops through airports, offices, and ice rinks,” Business Insider details in an entertaining jaunt into this very real symptom of this AI era. “I think people think I’m whatever the equivalent of an iPad kid is for a middle-aged woman,” one AI user said.

A new Codex feature launched this week may solve this problem. Users can now send messages to Codex via the ChatGPT app. It’s a feature I’ve asked OpenAI about and figured was coming, eventually. Just like I expect we’ll all be connected around the clock to teams of AI agents the way we’re reachable via mobile phones today.

But until then, it’s also a good reminder of how early we are into the product road maps of all of these technologies.