CIA director’s meets with Cuban officials in Havana

The director of the CIA met with Cuban officials in Havana, where he pledged US backing for the island nation’s economy so long as it made “fundamental changes” to its communist political regime.

The “extremely unusual” visit comes as Cuba buckles under a US embargo that has worsened the Caribbean country’s paralyzing energy crisis. However, Havana has rejected past overtures — including Washington’s recent offer of $100 million in aid — while the regime has vowed to hold on to power despite rising domestic and foreign pressures. Its resistance has led to Washington preparing an indictment of former Cuban President Raúl Castro, Reuters reported.